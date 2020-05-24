Linda Dianne (Downey) Gunter
Gunter, Linda Dianne (Downey) 74, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on May 17, 2020 at home with family present. She was preceded in death by her brother, John "Spike", parents, Vernon and Elaine Downey. Survived by her husband, Gary; sisters, Marsha and Terry; daughter, Carri and son, Brad; grandchildren, Josh, Abbey, Katlyn and Jaynie; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends from all over. Dianne graduated from Wichita Southeast class of '63 and attended WSU and KSU before marrying Gary in 1966. She was very successful in Aen Corner and retired senior director of Standard Poor.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
