WINFIELD-Hollon, Linda Jimmie (Freeman) 67, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 with her family by her side at William Newton Hospital in Winfield. Memorial services will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winfield Veterans' Home, donations may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home - 803 Loomis St. Winfield, KS 67156. Linda was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 9, 1951 to parents Melvin and Mary Freeman. After graduating high school Linda joined the U.S. Navy and served for several years at the Naval Hospital in Boston. While serving in the Navy Linda met the love of her life, Delmar Weir Hollon, they were united in marriage on March 28, 1970 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Linda graduated from St. Mary's Nursing School in 1984 and was a nurse for over 15 years, she loved caring for people and her family; she also enjoyed reading, cats, singing in choirs, collecting dolls, and was a member of the United Methodist Church. Survivors include her children: Mary Wares and husband Mike, Christopher Hollon and wife Jamie, and Naomi James and husband Nicholas; grandchildren: William, Austin, Peyton, Malachi, Lily, Amylia, and Nicholas II; and sister Mildred Freeman-White. She in preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

803 Loomis St.

Winfield , KS 67156

