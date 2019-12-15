Bagshaw, Linda Joyce "Joy" 76, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Decorative Artist, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Funeral Service, 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 both at Broadway Mortuary. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Charlie; children, Michelle (Gary) Rice and Robbie Bagshaw; siblings, Robin (Jim) Baker and Bill (Carol) McCall; grandchildren, Brandon, Kara, Ashley, Mike, Chaney and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019