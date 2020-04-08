Howell, Linda K. 73, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sat. Apr. 4, 2020 in Wichita. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill; her daughters, Anna Warren of Derby, Christina (Christy) Dew of Wichita; two grandsons, Tanner and Mason Warren; sister, Sheri Herr of Chicago; and brother, Lynn (Elena) Arrington of Phoenix. Linda was a member of East Point Church of Christ. A lifelong educator as a teacher, coach, counselor and cottage parent for a children's home. Services pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Northside Church of Christ c/o Scotland Mission Program.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020