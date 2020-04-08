Linda K. Howell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda K. Howell.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Notice
Send Flowers

Howell, Linda K. 73, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sat. Apr. 4, 2020 in Wichita. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill; her daughters, Anna Warren of Derby, Christina (Christy) Dew of Wichita; two grandsons, Tanner and Mason Warren; sister, Sheri Herr of Chicago; and brother, Lynn (Elena) Arrington of Phoenix. Linda was a member of East Point Church of Christ. A lifelong educator as a teacher, coach, counselor and cottage parent for a children's home. Services pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Northside Church of Christ c/o Scotland Mission Program.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon