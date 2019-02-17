Linda Kay Dando

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Carroll and family so sorry about linda heard about it..."
    - Robert Rackham
  • "Mike, I'm so sorry to hear about the death of your mother...."
    - Les & Yvonne Johnson

Dando, Linda Kay 76, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born to Paul and Betty Dunham on September 20, 1942 in Wichita, KS. She attended West HS, where she met her future husband, Carroll. They were married for 58 years. Linda was a gifted gardener who coaxed beautiful flowers & tomatoes out of the ground every summer. She loved cooking, traveling, attending church, & spoiling her beloved Bichon, Elliott. She is survived by her husband, Carroll; children, Michael, Lisa, & Brian; grandchildren, Adriane, Andrew, & Jared; niece, Marina; and great-grandson, Sam. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty; father, Paul; & sister, Sandra. Memorial Service: Oatville Community Church, Feb. 17 at 2:00.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.