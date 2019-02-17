Dando, Linda Kay 76, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born to Paul and Betty Dunham on September 20, 1942 in Wichita, KS. She attended West HS, where she met her future husband, Carroll. They were married for 58 years. Linda was a gifted gardener who coaxed beautiful flowers & tomatoes out of the ground every summer. She loved cooking, traveling, attending church, & spoiling her beloved Bichon, Elliott. She is survived by her husband, Carroll; children, Michael, Lisa, & Brian; grandchildren, Adriane, Andrew, & Jared; niece, Marina; and great-grandson, Sam. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty; father, Paul; & sister, Sandra. Memorial Service: Oatville Community Church, Feb. 17 at 2:00.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019