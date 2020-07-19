Hicks, Linda Kay age 73, passed away November 22, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Linda was born in Hays, KS to Harlan and Emma (Zachmann) Hicks. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, come and go from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Mud Haus, 922 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202. Linda was laid to rest at the WaKeeney City Cemetery in WaKeeney, KS. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to LAPP, Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection.org
where she volunteered her time or the family welcomes donations toward a carved granite cat being commissioned to sit on the bench at her gravesite. Contributions may be sent to Erin Dietz. Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.