ANDOVER-Heck, Linda Kay Murray 61, of Andover, Ks passed away peacefully October 20th, 2019. She was born December 31st, 1957 in Wichita, Ks. She married Jeffrey Heck in 1984 and they resided in Andover, Ks. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard (Dorothy) Murray; mother, Ferryl Rumsey Murray Fleming; and brother, Jim Murray. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Heck; sisters, Bette (Jerry) Andrews, JoAnn (Mike) Williamson; brother, Dean (Linda) Murray; and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal gathering will take place to celebrate her life on November 9th at 2:00 at the Heck's home at Wagon Wheel Ranch in Andover, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019