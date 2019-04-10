Sears, Linda Kaye (Morgan) age 78, born and raised in Comanche, OK, long-time Wal-Mart department manager, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Memorial Service, Thurs., April 11, 7 p.m. at Round Barn Ranch, 9445 S. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby. Preceded by parents, Lyndall and Hazel (Harvill) Morgan; siblings, Billy Morgan, Jackie Morgan, Joy Beck. Survived by children, Bruce (Veronica) Sears of Downey, CA, Brett Sears, Lori (Leo) Mayer all of Wichita, Patty (Rex) Long of Hominy, OK, Guyene (Chris) Huddleston of Cleveland, OK; grandchildren, Luke and Dylan Sears, Eric, Bryan, Marc and Amber Mayer, Justin and Amy Long, Angie Palkovich, Andy Burgess; 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019