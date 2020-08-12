1/
Linda L. Dehart
Dehart, Linda L. passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Heaven gained an angel and the world lost a brilliant soul. Linda was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. Her years overflowed with love, laughter, and compassion for others. She loved books, puzzles, crafts, Bingo, and volunteering at the KS food bank. No matter the circumstances she always saw the silver lining and never missed an opportunity to bring out a smile with her charm and quick wit. She gifted those around her with an absolute presence of joy. She deeply loved her son (Ronnie), granddaughter (Athena) and great-grandsons (Dezzy and Thomas). She will be forever missed. The family is so appreciative of the compassionate staff of Interim hospice, who made her final weeks so special. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ks food bank or the Sedgwick county humane society.Private family graveside will be held.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
