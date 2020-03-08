Dillon, Linda L. passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, at the age of 78. Was born Aug. 8, 1941 in El Dorado, Ks. She worked 30 years for Civil Service at the Veterans Administration, her friends and family were a big part of her life and she was always ready to have fun. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Jones, father, Bob McGoyne, son, Jeffery Dillon, daughter, Kimberly Dillon, sister, Mella Dee Dillard. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband Virgil of 56 years, sister, Cathy Sigg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Terradyne Country Club, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover, north of Central, heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020