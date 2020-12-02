Linda L. (Sanchez) RoushMarch 1, 1944 - November 26, 2020Dodge City, Kansas - Linda went to be with her Mom and Dad November 26, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944 in Dodge City, Kansas, the first child of Louis T. and Linda (Esquibel) Sanchez. Linda lived in Dodge City, Kansas attending St. Mary of the Plains High School and St. Mary of the Plains College. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average. In 1964, she was recognized, as a Junior, for "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges". She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1966. In 1973, she and her siblings were recognized with the St. Mary of the Plains Family Award for their outstanding achievements. She was a cheerleader, serving as Captain. She was a competitive softball player, also earning the recognition as Captain. She played competitive softball until her mid forties when she "hung up her cleats" and retired. In her early twenties she moved to Wichita where she started a family and friendships. Linda loved music. She loved listening to Barbara Streisand. Her love of music led her to sing with Sweet Adeline's and the church choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Wichita). Linda was a member of Gamma Lambda Sorority, earning the 1979 "Woman of the Year". At different times, she served Beta Sigma Phi as City Council President, Treasurer and Secretary. She retired from the Sedgwick County Manager's Office. Her love of family and service called her back to Dodge City for the last eight years of her life to take care of her Father until his passing in October 2020. While taking care of her Father, Linda also volunteered in the Dodge City community, serving the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. She also volunteered as a lector at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Linda will be remembered as a hard worker…. Her genuine care and concern for people, her infectious smile and positive personality. She was the "crazy" football/wrestling mom. She was the consummate "Grammy", spoiling her grandsons with love and affection. She hated having her picture taken and made it impossible to get a good candid photo of her! Linda was preceded in death by her parents Louis T. and Linda E. Sanchez and her brother, Robert Sanchez. She is survived by her son Kenneth (Cheryl) Roush, the two loves of her life, grandsons Ryan and Reed Roush, their mother Kim Roush, sisters Victoria (Vicky) Smith, Dianne Sanchez and sister-in-law Marilyn Sanchez . Mom, you were the best. Earth just became a little dimmer…. And Heaven a little brighter. You are missed. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held for Louis Sanchez and Linda Roush in Dodge City sometime in the spring due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wichita Children's Home in Linda's memory.