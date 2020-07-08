Baumgardner, Linda Lou 72, Loving Wife, Mother and Nana, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation 5-7:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 10:30am, Thursday, White Chapel Cemetery. Preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Clarence and Eloise Lundry and brother, Donald Lundry. Survivors include her son, James, Jr. (Mary) Baumgardner; daughters, Lori (Jeff) Dillard and Wendy (Steven) Lamb; sisters, Donna (Jerry) Boggs, Glenda (Roger) Foltz, sister-in-law, Gwen Lundry; grandchildren, Caleb, Kyle, Timothy, Elizabeth, Chloe, Sarah, Corban, Autumn and Christian. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
.