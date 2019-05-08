Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou Bunton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LYONS-Bunton, Linda Lou 78, of Lyons, passed away May 5, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Bunton of Lyons; daughter, Tamara Knight and husband Kenny of Lyons; son, Todd Bunton and companion Candida Corona of Overland Park, KS; and brother, Richard Zerbe of Albuquerque, NM. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Faith Bible Church with Rev. Rebecca Bunton officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., at Kechi Cemetery, Kechi, Kansas. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Faith Bible Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

LYONS-Bunton, Linda Lou 78, of Lyons, passed away May 5, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Bunton of Lyons; daughter, Tamara Knight and husband Kenny of Lyons; son, Todd Bunton and companion Candida Corona of Overland Park, KS; and brother, Richard Zerbe of Albuquerque, NM. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Faith Bible Church with Rev. Rebecca Bunton officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., at Kechi Cemetery, Kechi, Kansas. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Faith Bible Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019

