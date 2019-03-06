AFTON, OK-Goforth, Linda Lou (Creed) 78, passed away Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born to Edward and Clara (Mezger) Creed in Wichita, KS. She retired from Davis Moore Lincoln Mercury where she was warranty administrator. Her hobbies were Sewing and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Flo Ross of Raymore, MO. Linda is survived by her husband, Harvey Goforth; children, Bill Knox, Jim (Annette) Knox, Harvey "Pete" (Renea) Goforth Jr., and Tracy (Justin) McCay; siblings, Lloyd (Peggy) Creed, Larry Creed, Lois Smetana, Lela (Earl) Haggard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1pm at Mulvane Pix Community Center, 101 E. Main St. Mulvane, KS 67110. Inurnment Saturday, March 9, 2019 1pm in McLaughlin Cemetery, Cleora, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light of Hope, P.O. Box 669 Claremore, OK 74018.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019