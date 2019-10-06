Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise (Hutchison) Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SAN ANTONIO, TX-Johnson, Linda Louise (Hutchison) August 31, 1941 ~ October 2, 2019 age 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep after her battle with Alzheimer's on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX on August 31, 1941 to Leroy and Louise Hutchison. Growing up, Linda, experienced living in many different locales, including Japan, due to her father's career in the US Air Force. Upon graduation from high school, Linda attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque where she earned a B.A. degree in English and Home Economics in 1963. While attending UNM, Linda met the love of her life, Virgil "Woody" Johnson, they were married on August 24, 1962. For the next twenty-two years, Woody's career in the Air Force took them to many different locales, including another tour of Japan for Linda. Through each of the family moves, Linda never failed to make the move seamless for her family, ensuring that their new home was unpacked, organized, and ready for the next adventure. Linda's greatest passion was teaching and she touched the lives of many of her students and their families. Her career took her to schools throughout the United States. She taught English Language Arts at Apple Valley Jr. High in Apple Valley, California; Waukomis High School, Waukomis, Oklahoma; and Derby Middle School, Derby, Oklahoma. After retiring from Derby Middle School, Linda became an adjunct professor of English Composition at Friends University in Wichita, KS. Through her career and travels she made many cherished friends and enjoyed the times they spent together. Linda had a talent for growing plants, and there was not a room in her house that did not have a spot of green. She was an avid reader, as well as being, accomplished at needlepoint, sewing, cooking, baking, and decorating. Her greatest joy was being "Grammy" to her two grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Nusser. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Virgil Woodrow Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Tambrey Ozuna; son, Brian Johnson and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Emelia Gooch and husband, Dalton; grandson, Issaiah Nusser; brother, Leroy Clifford Hutchison, Jr. and wife Grace; and numerous nieces and cousins. SERVICE: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. LOOP 1604 E. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

