ANDOVER-Walty, Linda Louise 69, died April 23, 2019 at her Andover, Kansas home. Her last days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Linda nurtured throughout her life. Linda was an accountant for Wichita Income Tax Service for many years and then self-employed. Linda loved hosting get-togethers for family and friends, cooking, playing and winning casino games, fishing, and traveling. Linda was born on November 23, 1949 to Monroe and Dorothy Burkett. She married Larry Walty on November 24, 1965 in Wichita, Kansas. Linda is survived by her two children, Paula (Greg) Palmer of Wichita, Kansas and Larry (Stephanie) Walty II of Andover Kansas; grandchildren, Kristopher (Andi) Sowards, Kayla Sowards, Brandi (Tony) Heinrich, Brittani Heinrich, Bayli Palmer, Kristin Walty, Lauren Walty and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Dennis) Perkins, Danny Burkett, Judy (Robert) Carrow, Johnny and Ronnie Staton and her brother-in-law Kenneth (Sharon) Walty and a host of nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Walty, her daughter Debra Sowards, her sisters Lola Lee and Thelma Walter, her brothers, Charles and Troy Burkett and brother-in-law, Edwin Jackson. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at First Christian Church, 1600 State Street, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, Kansas. A memorial has been established with Harry Hines Hospice and Victory In The Valley.



