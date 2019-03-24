Linda M. Alderdice

Alderdice, Linda M. Feb. 25 1943 - Mar. 21, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Mike Alderdice of Argonia, KS, siblings: Larry Smith of Burrton, Dave Smith of Rose Hill, Patty Webb of Canon City, CO, Mary Babbit of Colorado Springs, CO, numerous nieces, nephews and her dog, Annie. Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Mon., Mar. 25 at funeral home. Graveside: 2 p.m., Tues., Mar. 26 at Milan Cemetery, Milan, KS. Memorial Fund: Wellington Humane Society. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019
