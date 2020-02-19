Richardson, Linda M. 72, Former Assistant Director of Victory in the Valley, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Richardson; parents, Raymond and Bula Mae Palmer. Survived by her sons, Robert Scott (Sangita) Richardson, Chad Bryan (Nicole) Richardson, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Kali Toie Richardson, Cole Bryan Richardson, Jakob Chad Richardson, Jenna Marie Richardson, Jaydn Scott Richardson; brother, Ronald (Lora) Palmer; sister, Carolyn (Larry) Bradfield, both of Wichita; family friend, Diana Thomi. A memorial has been established with: Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020