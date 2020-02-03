Phillips, Linda (Baird) 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Phillips; children, Steven Phillips (Brenda), Vicki Keimig (John) and Karen Kjelland (Kent); grandchildren, Derek Shoemaker, Eric Phillips (Marcie), Ryan Phillips, Emily Keimig, Shellie Akers (Nate), Jennifer Keimig and Katie Kjelland; great-grandchildren, Halle, Chloe, Andrew and Grayson; and a sister, Janey Kjelland (Tom). Funeral services will be held at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center, Ks. on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30 a.m. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020