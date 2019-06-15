Linda Rose Kind

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2300 E. Meadowlark
Derby, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
DERBY-Kind, Linda Rose 63, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5-7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Recitation of the Rosary: 10:30 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Rosemary Frederick. Linda is survived by her husband, William Kind; daughter, Jennifer Lockwood (Eric); and brothers, David Frederick (Marge) and Tom Frederick (Cheryl).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
