DERBY-Kind, Linda Rose 63, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5-7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Recitation of the Rosary: 10:30 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Rosemary Frederick. Linda is survived by her husband, William Kind; daughter, Jennifer Lockwood (Eric); and brothers, David Frederick (Marge) and Tom Frederick (Cheryl).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019