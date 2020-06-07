Sayers, Linda age 73, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with her husband and daughters by her side. Linda was born April 19, 1947, in Cedar Springs, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Herbert James and Ruth Irene Gagan Wilson. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty, Pat, Evelyn, Ronnie, Glen, and Debbie. Survivors: husband of 53 years, Archie D. Sayers; daughters, Brenda Schlender, Linda Gardner; siblings, Ilene, Jean, Ethel, Shirley, and Jack; grandchildren, Brandy Timmermans, Amanda Agard, Bethany Scarth, Melissa Warren, and Sarah Schlender; 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service Saturday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m., at Derby Church of Christ. Private family inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS. Memorial donations may be made to Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Street, Derby, KS 67037. Please leave condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.