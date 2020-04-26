Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Spencer Hope. View Sign Service Information Reflection Pointe - Wichita 3201 South Webb Road Wichita , KS 67210 (316)-618-9898 Send Flowers Notice

ANDOVER-Hope, Linda (Spencer) 69, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born February 24, 1951 to Wilbur and Ruth Spencer in Kansas City, MO. Linda attended North Kansas City Public Schools and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1969. Linda received a Bachelor in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1972. She later completed a Master's Degree in Math Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas in 1993. Linda was very proud of the fact that she was the first in her family to pursue a higher education. Along the way she received many awards and honors. Linda taught mathematics on the middle school level in Independence, MO and Olathe, KS. She served as an administrator in both Independence and Olathe. Upon moving to the Wichita area in 1995 she served as principal of Andover Middle School, Pleasant Valley Elementary, and Minneaha Elementary in Wichita. Dr. Hope was also a professor of education leadership at Newman University. For 16 years she served her community as a member of the Andover Board of Education. Linda was heavily involved in the Sigma Kappa Sorority as an alumna. She was instrumental in establishing a Sigma Kappa chapter at Kansas State and building a sorority house in Manhattan and was recognized several times for her volunteer service. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Hope; children, Bradley Hope and Mary Jo (Jared) Silsby; grandson, Mason Silsby; and siblings, Bette Brown and James "Jim" Spencer. A private family graveside service will take place at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002, The Foundation for Andover Schools, 1432 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002, or any other education charities that would benefit school children.

ANDOVER-Hope, Linda (Spencer) 69, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born February 24, 1951 to Wilbur and Ruth Spencer in Kansas City, MO. Linda attended North Kansas City Public Schools and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1969. Linda received a Bachelor in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1972. She later completed a Master's Degree in Math Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas in 1993. Linda was very proud of the fact that she was the first in her family to pursue a higher education. Along the way she received many awards and honors. Linda taught mathematics on the middle school level in Independence, MO and Olathe, KS. She served as an administrator in both Independence and Olathe. Upon moving to the Wichita area in 1995 she served as principal of Andover Middle School, Pleasant Valley Elementary, and Minneaha Elementary in Wichita. Dr. Hope was also a professor of education leadership at Newman University. For 16 years she served her community as a member of the Andover Board of Education. Linda was heavily involved in the Sigma Kappa Sorority as an alumna. She was instrumental in establishing a Sigma Kappa chapter at Kansas State and building a sorority house in Manhattan and was recognized several times for her volunteer service. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Hope; children, Bradley Hope and Mary Jo (Jared) Silsby; grandson, Mason Silsby; and siblings, Bette Brown and James "Jim" Spencer. A private family graveside service will take place at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002, The Foundation for Andover Schools, 1432 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002, or any other education charities that would benefit school children. www.Reflection-Pointe.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close