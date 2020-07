VALLEY CENTER-Erwin, Linda Sue (Hubbard) 73, passed away Wed., July 15, 2020. Born in Neodesha, KS to James & Opal (Pettit) Hubbard. She retired after many years as a USD 262 Bus Driver which she enjoyed. Linda is survived by her husband Russell Erwin, son Michael Garner, granddaughter Stormy Garner, brothers Randy & Jeff Hubbard, many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son James Curtis Harvey, her parents and brother Gary Hubbard. Services at a later date.