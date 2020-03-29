Heart, Linda Sue 68, retired Cessna Aircraft Co., Inspector, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, John and Olive Victoria McQuillan; step-father, Jack Turner; siblings, Carol Harris, Patricia Petersen, John McQuillan and Celia Figueroa. Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Eddie) Stauffer and Kerri (David) Vaughn; brothers, Jack Turner and Claude (Brenda) Turner; grandchildren, Keil (Lauren) Stauffer, Rachel Vaughn, Samantha Vaughn and Gabrielle Stauffer; great-grandson, Kadian Stauffer and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials to Meals on Wheels. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020