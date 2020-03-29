Linda Sue Heart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Sue Heart.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Heart, Linda Sue 68, retired Cessna Aircraft Co., Inspector, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, John and Olive Victoria McQuillan; step-father, Jack Turner; siblings, Carol Harris, Patricia Petersen, John McQuillan and Celia Figueroa. Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Eddie) Stauffer and Kerri (David) Vaughn; brothers, Jack Turner and Claude (Brenda) Turner; grandchildren, Keil (Lauren) Stauffer, Rachel Vaughn, Samantha Vaughn and Gabrielle Stauffer; great-grandson, Kadian Stauffer and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials to Meals on Wheels. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon