Longdon, Linda Sue 73, of Wichita, passed away on July 1, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1947 in Wichita, KS to Marvin Russell and Carol Virginia Cook, they preceded her in death. Survived by her daughter, Angela K. Longdon, and brother, Marvin R. Cook, both of Wichita. There will be no services at this time.



