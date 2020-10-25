Linda Whitacre

May 22, 1947 - October 22, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Linda M. Whitacre was born May 22, 1947 to Dale P. and Evelyn M. Whitacre, in El Dorado, KS. She grew up in Drumright and Maysville, Oklahoma and moved back to Kansas in 1960. Linda attended Southeast High School and Wichita Business College. She worked at Porter Paint Co. for 11 years. She retired in 2013 after working for 27 years as Office Manager at Aero Space Controls. After retirement, she became active in the mission warehouse at church, unpacking, sorting and labeling medical supplies to be shipped to Africa. Also worked on helping make stuffed bears with the ladies bible class to donate to Via Christi for children in the emergency room. Linda was a beloved member of East Point Church of Christ. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakeview, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service, Thursday, October 29, at 10:30am, East Point Church of Christ 747 N. 127th St. E., Wichita, with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery.





