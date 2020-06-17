Lindon E. McCall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lindon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCall, Lindon E. 62, passed away June 12, 2020. He was a Territory Sales Manager for O'Connor Company, a master in the HVAC Industry. Dedicated and loving father of two children, Lindon was passionate and lived life to the fullest. He traveled with his family making wonderful lasting memories. He is survived by his children, Kristina and Earl, his fur companion, Boo, and his sister, Lourena. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 19 and the service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, both at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West. The burial service will be at 2:00 p.m., in the Carneiro Cemetery, Carneiro, KS. Memorial fund established with the Carneiro Cemetery. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Burial
02:00 PM
Carneiro Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved