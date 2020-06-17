McCall, Lindon E. 62, passed away June 12, 2020. He was a Territory Sales Manager for O'Connor Company, a master in the HVAC Industry. Dedicated and loving father of two children, Lindon was passionate and lived life to the fullest. He traveled with his family making wonderful lasting memories. He is survived by his children, Kristina and Earl, his fur companion, Boo, and his sister, Lourena. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 19 and the service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, both at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West. The burial service will be at 2:00 p.m., in the Carneiro Cemetery, Carneiro, KS. Memorial fund established with the Carneiro Cemetery. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.