Hurtig, Lindsay Brooke (Jordan) 33, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. Lindsay enjoyed crafting and playing the flute. She spent many hours volunteering her time at her church, fund raising for the and making hats for the NICU. Recently, Lindsay started volunteering with UC San Diego Medical Research to provide data on Danon's Disease. She was preceded by her mother, Michelle Jordan. Lindsay is survived by her husband of 6 years, Bret; son, Everet; father, Jonathan A. (Pamela) Jordan; brother, Justin (Sasha Hutchison) Jordan; and grandmothers, Lenore Welch and Beverly Niblack. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday September 11, 2019. Graveside service will take place 10 am Thursday, September 12, 2019, both at Resthaven. Memorial service is 11:00 am Thursday at First MB Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205. Memorials may be given to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206 or UC San Diego - Danon Disease Research, 9500 Gilman Dr. #0927, LaJolla, CA 92093, www.medschool.ucsd.edu
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019