Linza Donyell Williams (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Bible Church
Notice
Williams, Linza Donyell born October 8, 1966 in Wichita passed away July 24, 2019. Aurora, CO. Milgard Windows & Doors Warehouse worker. Survivors: wife, Kristi Williams; mother, Betty Jean Williams; children, Laneisha (Keith) Woods, Iesha Williams, Linza D. Williams, Jr., Quinisha Williams, Tae Carter & Antonio Walker; brothers & sisters, Keith Thomas, LaDean (Michelle) Brown, Teresa Marshall, Exevia (Kirk) Roberts, Dorothea (Sean) Gibson & Quentin Williams; 2 grandchildren. Visitation: 6 p.m., Thurs., Aug. 1, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Fri., Aug. 2, Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019
