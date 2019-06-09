Beal, Lisa Beth Age 60, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She is survived sons, Samuel (Patricia) and Jacob Beal; daughter, Sara (Jason) Velasco; mother, Betty Schrader; siblings, Karl (Linda) Schrader, Becki (Tony) Ewert, Brian Schrader and Roger Schrader; two grandchildren, Morgan and Sydney Parsons. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Beal; father; John Albert Shrader, Jr.,brothers, John Albert Schrader, III, and Michael Douglas Schrader. Celebration of life will be Monday at 11 a.m. on Monday at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019