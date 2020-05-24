SEDGWICK-Hershberger, Lisa Jo born September 2, 1954, passed away May 18, 2020. She was the second daughter of Joan and the late Kenneth Hershberger, and spent most of her life on the family farm, north of Sedgwick, Kansas. She graduated from Sedgwick High School and Butler County Community College. Lisa was a member of the Sedgwick United Methodist Church, G.F.W.C. Athena Club, and the Sedgwick Sunflower 4-H Club. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and dog training. Lisa was disabled for many years by her illness, dementia. Survivors include her mother; sister, Diana Krol, of Hutchinson; brothers: Danny (Kris) Hershberger, Highlandville, MO; and Jon (Anndrea) Hershberger, Wichita. A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick. Memorials may be made to the Sedgwick United Methodist Church Choir, in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.



