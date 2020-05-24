Lisa Jo Hershberger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDGWICK-Hershberger, Lisa Jo born September 2, 1954, passed away May 18, 2020. She was the second daughter of Joan and the late Kenneth Hershberger, and spent most of her life on the family farm, north of Sedgwick, Kansas. She graduated from Sedgwick High School and Butler County Community College. Lisa was a member of the Sedgwick United Methodist Church, G.F.W.C. Athena Club, and the Sedgwick Sunflower 4-H Club. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and dog training. Lisa was disabled for many years by her illness, dementia. Survivors include her mother; sister, Diana Krol, of Hutchinson; brothers: Danny (Kris) Hershberger, Highlandville, MO; and Jon (Anndrea) Hershberger, Wichita. A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick. Memorials may be made to the Sedgwick United Methodist Church Choir, in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS 67056
(316) 835-2233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved