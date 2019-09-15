DERBY-Henderson, Lisa Mae 52, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born December 31, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. Lisa enjoyed dancing like no one was watching, cooking for others, and catching up with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Frederick Older and Gale Lavon (Messick) Padgett; step-father, Frank Padgett; brother, Mike Older; and step-sister, Debby Padgett-Brown. Lisa is survived by her significant other, Bill Hall; children, Andrew Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Kellie (Frank) Becker, Katharine (Jonathan) Myers, Rachelle Henderson, and Robert Henderson; grandchildren, Amelia Borrego, Elliot Myers, Christian Borrego, Natalie Myers, and Eli Collins; siblings, Glen Older, Jimmy Messick, and Pam Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Memorial Service: 10 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Lisa Henderson Memorial Fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/lisa-henderson/
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019