Lisa Marie Rodivich
1969 - 2020
Lisa Marie Rodivich
October 25, 1969 - November 8, 2020
Marrero, Louisiana - Lisa entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM at the age of 51 years. Beloved wife of Cory Michael Rodivich. Loving fur mommy of Presley. Daughter of Marilyn Gordon and the late Walton Craig Gordon of Wichita, KS. Sister of Jeffrey Craig Gordon of Wichita, KS. Daughter in law of Dolly Rodivich and the late Tommy Rodivich of Marrero, LA. Aunt of Cole, Gracie, and Lauryn Gordon of Wichita, KS, Abbey Rodivich of Westwego, LA, and Seth Rodivich of Madisonville, LA. Sister in law of Marc and Melissa Rodivich of Westwego, and Scott and Jeana Rodivich of Madisonville, LA. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Ascension via Christi St. Francis, Wichita Police Department, and Wichita State University are invited to attend the Memorial Service from the Chapel of Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West US-54 Wichita, KS on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM. Visitation with family will be from 2:30 PM until 7:30 PM.
Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), or you may donate blood or platelets in Loving Memory of Lisa to your preferred hospital or donation facility. Please share memories and extend your condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
NOV
12
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
NOV
14
Visitation
02:30 - 07:30 PM
Resthaven-Garden of Memories Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
03:30 PM
Resthaven-Garden of Memories Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
