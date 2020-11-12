Lisa Marie Rodivich
October 25, 1969 - November 8, 2020
Marrero, Louisiana - Lisa entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM at the age of 51 years. Beloved wife of Cory Michael Rodivich. Loving fur mommy of Presley. Daughter of Marilyn Gordon and the late Walton Craig Gordon of Wichita, KS. Sister of Jeffrey Craig Gordon of Wichita, KS. Daughter in law of Dolly Rodivich and the late Tommy Rodivich of Marrero, LA. Aunt of Cole, Gracie, and Lauryn Gordon of Wichita, KS, Abbey Rodivich of Westwego, LA, and Seth Rodivich of Madisonville, LA. Sister in law of Marc and Melissa Rodivich of Westwego, and Scott and Jeana Rodivich of Madisonville, LA. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Ascension via Christi St. Francis, Wichita Police Department, and Wichita State University are invited to attend the Memorial Service from the Chapel of Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West US-54 Wichita, KS on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM. Visitation with family will be from 2:30 PM until 7:30 PM.
Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
In Lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), or you may donate blood or platelets in Loving Memory of Lisa to your preferred hospital or donation facility.
