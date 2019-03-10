Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd A. McBride Jr.. View Sign

KANSAS CITY-McBride, Lloyd A. Jr. 90, went home to be with The Lord March 4th, 2019. He was born August 15th, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas. Lloyd is survived by: children, Marc McBride, Mike McBride, and Karen Zarda. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Brian McBride, Bridgit McBride, Chase McBride, Dustin McBride, Riley Dull, Andrew Zarda, Zach Zarda, Bethany Dequine and 14 great-grandchildren. Lloyd's wife, Ann McBride passed on March 23, 2018. Lloyd grew up in Wichita and attended local public schools including North High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. Lloyd graduated from Kansas University with a degree in industrial engineering. After his discharge from the US Air Force in 1953 he joined his Father, Lloyd A. McBride Sr. in a family start up business known as McBride Electric. Lloyd and his father expanded the business over the 1960's in Wichita and established McBride Electric as a premier service contractor for both homeowners and businesses. Lloyd was convinced that there was opportunity to expand the business beyond Wichita. His unique vision and commitment to service excellence led him to open a branch office in Oklahoma City in 1970. After the success of this new branch Lloyd continued to expand and later included his sons Marc McBride and Mike McBride in the operations. McBride Electric grew to 14 locations in 12 cities before being sold in 2007. Even though Lloyd achieved admirable success in the business arena he is fondly remembered by his family and friends for his passionate pursuit of his Christian faith. From the day he made that commitment he was focused on living by the principals that Jesus established. He was bold in his witness and has led many to a similar commitment to Christ. Lloyd is also remembered for his dedication to his family and friends. Anyone who spent any time with him was rewarded with an encounter with a clever, passionate man who wanted to see you succeed with your life and relationship with our Heavenly Father. After retirement from work, he and Ann spent most of their free time watching the sports and activities of their 8 grandchildren. He was always sharing his views and challenging all who he came into contact with. Known in our family as PopPop, we will all miss you greatly, but we celebrate with you knowing you are home to be with your Heavenly Father and your beloved wife, Ann (aka Manna). The McBride extended family will hold a service for Lloyd in Kansas City on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

KANSAS CITY-McBride, Lloyd A. Jr. 90, went home to be with The Lord March 4th, 2019. He was born August 15th, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas. Lloyd is survived by: children, Marc McBride, Mike McBride, and Karen Zarda. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Brian McBride, Bridgit McBride, Chase McBride, Dustin McBride, Riley Dull, Andrew Zarda, Zach Zarda, Bethany Dequine and 14 great-grandchildren. Lloyd's wife, Ann McBride passed on March 23, 2018. Lloyd grew up in Wichita and attended local public schools including North High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. Lloyd graduated from Kansas University with a degree in industrial engineering. After his discharge from the US Air Force in 1953 he joined his Father, Lloyd A. McBride Sr. in a family start up business known as McBride Electric. Lloyd and his father expanded the business over the 1960's in Wichita and established McBride Electric as a premier service contractor for both homeowners and businesses. Lloyd was convinced that there was opportunity to expand the business beyond Wichita. His unique vision and commitment to service excellence led him to open a branch office in Oklahoma City in 1970. After the success of this new branch Lloyd continued to expand and later included his sons Marc McBride and Mike McBride in the operations. McBride Electric grew to 14 locations in 12 cities before being sold in 2007. Even though Lloyd achieved admirable success in the business arena he is fondly remembered by his family and friends for his passionate pursuit of his Christian faith. From the day he made that commitment he was focused on living by the principals that Jesus established. He was bold in his witness and has led many to a similar commitment to Christ. Lloyd is also remembered for his dedication to his family and friends. Anyone who spent any time with him was rewarded with an encounter with a clever, passionate man who wanted to see you succeed with your life and relationship with our Heavenly Father. After retirement from work, he and Ann spent most of their free time watching the sports and activities of their 8 grandchildren. He was always sharing his views and challenging all who he came into contact with. Known in our family as PopPop, we will all miss you greatly, but we celebrate with you knowing you are home to be with your Heavenly Father and your beloved wife, Ann (aka Manna). The McBride extended family will hold a service for Lloyd in Kansas City on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close