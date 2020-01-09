Lloyd Curtis (1937 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Wichita, KS
Curtis, Lloyd 82, born in St. James, MN on January 14, 1937, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He developed a love for flying and earned his pilot's license at age 16 and shortly there after he bought a Piper Cub, followed by 5 other planes. Graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1959. Served in the Air Force as a Maintenance Officer at Goose Bay, AFB Labrador, Canada and at Westover AFB, Mass. After his time in the service he worked at the Schjeldahl Company in Northfield, MN as an engineer on high altitude research balloons. In 1966, he started a 31-year career at Cessna Aircraft Company. After retiring, he enjoyed flying model airplanes, building cedar strip canoes and wood turning projects. He is survived by Della, his wife of 61 years, his daughters, Susan Johnson (Randy), Nancy Hanne (Ken) and their children Bryant Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Brianne Bruggeman (Cory), and Jillian Hanne. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
