Lloyd David Patterson Jr.
1932 - 2020
Lloyd David Patterson, Jr.
September 22, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Casa Grande, Arizona - Lloyd David Patterson, Jr., 88, of AZ, retired Plant Operator at Kansas Gas & Electric Co, and follower of Christ, died Saturday October 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Tristan Hill. His survivors include his wife Jackie, children Linda (Ken) Frevert of KS, Dwight (Laurie) Patterson and Pamela (Bunker) Hill of MN, 8 grandchildren, including Amelia (Robert) Watson, Brian (Nikki) Frevert of KS, Melissa Mincey of TX, and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Furley KS UMC Monday October 19, 2020 at 11 A.M. Burial at Green Valley Cemetery, KS. He will be missed by many; he imparted much wisdom and faith to his family and others.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
Furley KS UMC
