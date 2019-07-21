Kistler, Lloyd E. 77, aircraft industry retiree, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Homer and Margaret (Calvin) Kistler in Winfield, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Beaulah Beard, Veda Floyd, and Frank Kistler; and grandson, Justin L.E. Kistler, who was named after his grandpa. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Joan Kistler; children, Denise (Dale Landrum) Kistler, Roy (Doris) Wells, Katrina (Lonnie) Steinke, and Nancy (Corey) Huxoll; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Mann, Roy Kistler, and Richard Kistler. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1110 N. Emporia, Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019