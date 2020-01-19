Lloyd Earl Cox

DERBY-Cox, Lloyd Earl age 84, retired St. Joseph Hospital employee and retired Wesley Medical Center employee, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, January 20, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm; funeral service 2 pm Tuesday, January 21, both at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; parents, Thurman and Oakley Cox; and his brother, Leland. Survivors include his daughters, Edye Mills, Carol Lee, Penny Cox and Lisa Mobley; brothers, Marvin Cox (Connie) and Garold "Doc" Cox (Gayle); sister, Leota Albright (Richard); sister-in-law, Donna Cox-Leonard; grandchildren, Cory, Chad, Lindsey, Darren, Ryan, Ashlie, Jennifer, Molly and Shannon; 11 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones and friends. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
