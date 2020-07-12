Lloyd Green

Green, Lloyd 81, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas. Lloyd was a veteran of the Army, and the National Guard, and he was very proud to have served his country. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lydia (Culbertson) Green; sister, Loretta Barker; and grandson, Dustin Wilbur. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son William (Shelley) Green; daughters, Katherine Andrews, Lesa Erb, Lori Cosco, and Connie Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
