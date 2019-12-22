GODDARD-Larsen, Lloyd Juul Age 86, of Goddard, Kansas passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019. Lloyd was born September 16, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the owner of Lloyd's 66 Service Station and he retired from Lowe's. Lloyd also served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, L. Juul and Esther Larsen; daughter, Linda Larsen; and grandchild, Colton Emerson. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gladys Larsen; daughters, Christine Larsen, and Julie (Craig) Holbrook; grandchildren, Courtney Emerson, Kyle (Sheree) Holbrook, and Travis Holbrook; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ronald, Jerry, and John Larsen. Memorial contributions in Lloyd's name can be sent to Envision, Inc., 610 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019