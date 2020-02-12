Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Kesner Parrish Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Parrish, Lloyd Kesner Jr. July 21, 1937 to February 5, 2020. Most dearly loved Lloyd Kesner Parrish, Jr., an Independent Oil Operator/Geologist for 50 years, passed away to be with the Lord at the age of 82 in Wichita, Kansas on February 5, 2020. Lloyd enjoyed aviation, snow skiing, woodworking and spending time outdoors with his family. Lloyd was known for the interest he took in others, love and generosity of his actions. Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Gee. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Carol Parrish of 52 years; two daughters, Heather Parrish and Kimberly Parrish-Nusbaum; son-in-law, Travis Nusbaum; grandson, Kesner Nusbaum; two nieces, Debbie Skinner, Martha Messman; and a nephew, Phillip Gee. There will be no memorial service at this time. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to this website gf.me/u/xit55k. A memorial park bench in Lloyd's honor will be placed in his favorite park.

Parrish, Lloyd Kesner Jr. July 21, 1937 to February 5, 2020. Most dearly loved Lloyd Kesner Parrish, Jr., an Independent Oil Operator/Geologist for 50 years, passed away to be with the Lord at the age of 82 in Wichita, Kansas on February 5, 2020. Lloyd enjoyed aviation, snow skiing, woodworking and spending time outdoors with his family. Lloyd was known for the interest he took in others, love and generosity of his actions. Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Gee. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Carol Parrish of 52 years; two daughters, Heather Parrish and Kimberly Parrish-Nusbaum; son-in-law, Travis Nusbaum; grandson, Kesner Nusbaum; two nieces, Debbie Skinner, Martha Messman; and a nephew, Phillip Gee. There will be no memorial service at this time. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to this website gf.me/u/xit55k. A memorial park bench in Lloyd's honor will be placed in his favorite park. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close