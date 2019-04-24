Lloyd Lee Merritt

BELLE PLAINE-Merritt, Lloyd Lee 92, passed away Monday, April 22nd, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 1-8 pm family present from 6:30 to 7:30pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Funeral Service: 10am, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank, Dorothy, Bob, and Laura. Lloyd is survived by his children, Warren Lee (Cathy) Merritt, Leslie Darrell Merritt; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Lois (Elmer), Grace, and Gary (Mary); and 9 great-grandchildren. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019
