Troilo, Lodorick "Dory" 94, peacefully went to his heavenly home surrounded by family and friends, July 9, 2019. Dory was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was a WWII United States Army Veteran and served in the European Theater. He retired from Boeing after over 35 years as the Human Resources Director. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and was an avid fan and alumni at K-State. Dory was an active member and volunteer for his community and church spending countless hours in the service of others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; children, Mark (Lori), Teresa (Michael), Robert, Mary (Gary), and Tom (Teri), grandchildren, Zack, Nick, Alex, Justen, Elizabeth, Jessica, Meghan, Regina, Rochelle, Nikki, Alice, Jane, Lydia, Nessa, Joe, Anthony, Melissa, and Braden; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, family and friends. Dory's Rosary will be held 6 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019, and Mass of the Christian Burial 10 am, Monday, July 15, 2019, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.



Troilo, Lodorick "Dory" 94, peacefully went to his heavenly home surrounded by family and friends, July 9, 2019. Dory was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was a WWII United States Army Veteran and served in the European Theater. He retired from Boeing after over 35 years as the Human Resources Director. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and was an avid fan and alumni at K-State. Dory was an active member and volunteer for his community and church spending countless hours in the service of others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; children, Mark (Lori), Teresa (Michael), Robert, Mary (Gary), and Tom (Teri), grandchildren, Zack, Nick, Alex, Justen, Elizabeth, Jessica, Meghan, Regina, Rochelle, Nikki, Alice, Jane, Lydia, Nessa, Joe, Anthony, Melissa, and Braden; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, family and friends. Dory's Rosary will be held 6 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019, and Mass of the Christian Burial 10 am, Monday, July 15, 2019, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019

