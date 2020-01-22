Shaw, Loiann 87, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loiann was born June 24th, 1932 in Indiana. Loiann worked and retired from Cessna Aircraft. Preceded in death by her husband, Estelle Shaw, son Richard Scudder, Aunt Mabel Burkhardt. She is survived by her 3 children, Cheryl Chiesa (Gary), Deborah Cooper (Mike); 3 siblings; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Loiann loved her family as well as her church family. She loved being the hand and feet of Jesus. Funeral service. Viewing from 4-8 pm at Old Mission Mortuary. Service 11:00 am Saturday at The Salvation Army, 1739 Elpyco.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020