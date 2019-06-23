Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ann Garrelts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Garrelts, Lois Ann 86, passed away on Friday evening, June 21, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1933 in Concordia, Kansas to Henry and Bernice (Engdahl) Hahn. She grew up in Ellsworth, where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood, learned to play the piano, was Valedictorian of her senior class, and loved visiting with all of her relatives. While attending Kansas State University, she earned her teaching degree, and met her future husband William (Bill) E. Garrelts. They were married on March 12, 1955, later moving to Wichita, Kansas. Lois remained in the home during the early years of their marriage, raising three children. She and Bill were active members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where Lois participated in Guild, sang in the Choir, and many other activities. Once her children became old enough, Lois taught school and helped all of her children attend college. In retirement, Lois and Bill enjoyed traveling together, taking care of their parents, and visiting with family and friends. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Hahn; her husband, Bill Garrelts, to whom she was married for 62 years; and her youngest daughter, Kristen Rotramel. She is survived by her children: Jim (Mary) Garrelts and Susan Garrelts; grandchildren Jeff, Scott, and Brittany Garrelts, Jon and Jennifer Warren, Danielle and Ryan Rotramel; and great-grandchildren Ruby and Lucy Garrelts. Graveside services at McPherson cemetery Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by memorial services at 11:00am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., Wichita, Kansas 67203. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Mercy Ships (



