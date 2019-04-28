MULVANE-Erb, Lois 90, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born June 28, 1928 to Charley and Essie (Parker) Drake in Altus, OK. Lois worked as a court clerk and police dispatcher in Mulvane. She was an active member of Women's Club, Lions Club, Red Hat Society, and Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Dick" Erb; and siblings, Charlie Drake and Doris McCuistion. Lois is survived by her children, Rebecca (Clint) Hankins, Rick (Bobbi) Erb, and Angela Erb; grandchildren, Matthew (Tiffany) Erb, Marni Erb, Sara Erb, Drake (Marisa) Foster, and Emily (Cole Shaffer) Lager; great-grandchildren, Amelia Erb, Henry Erb, Evie Erb, Clara Erb, Linden Foster, and Nora Shaffer. Memorial Graveside Service: 10 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019