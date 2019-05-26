Hasz, Lois "Lynette" 80, passed away after her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral service, 10 am, Wednesday, May 29, at Ascension Lutheran Church on Tyler Rd. Graveside service, 1 pm, Thursday, May 30 at the Scott City Cemetery. Lynette was a retired schoolteacher of 40 years. She was an avid reader, loved teaching and being around kids, especially she loved cheering on her 6 grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband, Max Hasz; parents, Buster and Minnie Walk. Survivors: son, Kelly (Jennifer) Hasz and their 3 children of Paola; daughter, Page (Jeremy) Pietro and their 3 children of Wichita; sister, Marcelle Huebner of Liberal. Donations can be made to Project Teacher, P.O. Box 9062, Wichita, KS 67277 or Ascension Lutheran Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019