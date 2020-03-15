Fisher, Lois Jean Standley 81, Oncology Nurse Specialist, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Grace Presbyterian Church. Lois graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri in 1959; Wichita State University Magna Cum Laude in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Wichita State University in 1992 with a Master of Science in Nursing, and was certified as an Advance Oncology Nurse (AOCN). She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, a Past Elder and Deacon, member of the Steamers Sunday School Class, Northwest Lions Club of Wichita, 20th Century Club, Oncology Nursing Society, Shepherds Center-West and Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Fredrick Standley and Vrada Belle Standley. Survivors: sons, Robert Dewing Fisher III and Timothy Glenn Fisher; daughters, Pamela Suzanne (Marc) Anderson and Jennifer Lynn Fisher; grandchild, Leah Marie Fisher; step-grandchildren, Shanon Anderson, Holli Elder; sister, Betty Lu (James) Briner; 5 nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Grace Presbyterian Church Mission Distribution, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67208; PALS Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 47342, Wichita, KS 67201 and The Hurd Family - Africa Inland Mission International, Inc., P.O. Box 3611, Peachtree City, GA 30269-7611. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020